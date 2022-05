Loretta J. Bernardo, 89, of Rossiter passed away on Saturday May 7, 2022 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born December 28, 1932, to Joseph and Lenora Jannis in Rossiter, Pennsylvania. In 1958 she married her beloved husband, Herman Bernardo. Loretta enjoyed sitting on her porch watching the wild life and appreciating the beauty of nature, especially the flowers and […]

