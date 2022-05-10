MORRISDALE – The Lady Tide built a six-run lead Tuesday afternoon on the road against the Lady Warriors of West Branch, but the home faithful rallied with four runs in the fourth, four more in the fifth, and two insurance runs in the sixth for a 10-6 come from behind win.



Curwensville had little trouble hitting the ball on Tuesday, collecting 11 hits for the game, with Taylor Luzier, Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, and Addison Buttler each collecting two-hit nights. Mackenzie Wall, Maddie Butler, and Rylee Wiggins also found their way into the hit column with one a piece.



The Lady Tide plated their first run in the top of the second inning as Maddie Butler singled and would later score on an RBI double from Addison Butler to give the Lady Tide a narrow 1-0 lead.



The lead grew to 5-0 after a four-run top of the third inning from the Curwensville offense. Taylor Luzier singled to start off the inning and scored in the next at-bat on an RBI single from Joslynne Freyer. With Kaylie Shaw courtesy running for Freyer, she advanced to second on an infield single from Harzinski to put two on and nobody out.



After an out, Kaylie Shaw would get the job done on the base paths, taking advantage of fielding miscues from West Branch to score and make it 3-0. On the same fielding woes, Harzinski advanced to third-base.



Harzinski would later score on an error by the catcher to make it a 4-0 lead. With Shyanne Rudy earlier reaching on a walk after an error that saw Shaw score, Maddie Butler joined her on the bases as she reached on an error. Rudy would score in the next at-bat as Natalie Wischuck grounded out, making it a 5-0 lead for Curwensville.



After another solid half inning from Freyer in the circle, Curwensville would add one more run to their total as they extended their lead to 6-0. Wiggins tripled to lead off the inning and scored when Luzier came through with an RBI single to right field. It was all Curwensville at 6-0, but the Lady Warriors did not go away.



A 3-3 night from West Branch’s Gable helped lead the comeback, with Gable driving in three runs and scoring two more. The Lady Warriros found ways to get on base, collecting seven hits, walking five times, and reaching on three errors by Curwensville. In the end, their persistence paid off as they scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-6 lead after being down 6-0 just an inning and a half before.



Lady Warriors pitcher Makenna Moore stayed patient in the circle and shut the door on Curwensville after a tough start to the game. She finished the game with eight strikeouts and just two earned runs over seven innings of work.



The loss sees Curwensville fall to 8-7 overall, but the Lady Tide will look to put this one behind them as they are back in action Wednesday, May 11, for their third game in as many days. Curwensville will host Purchase Line at 4:30 p.m from the Lady Tide softball field. The Lady Dragons of Purchase Line are coming in on a two game winning streak after they won both games of their double-header Monday evening against Harmony.



CURWENSVILLE – 6

Taylor Luzier (CF) 4121, Joslynne Freyer (P) 4021, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 4120, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 3010, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 3100, Maddie Butler (RF) 3110, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 4000, Addison Butler (C) 3021, Rylee Wiggins (LF) 3110, Kaylie Shaw (DP) 0100. TOTALS 31 6 11 4.

Batting



2B: Addison Butler

3B: Rylee Wiggins

TB: Addison Butler 3, Maddison Butler, Joslynne Freyer 2, Teagan Harzinski 2, Taylor Luzier 2, MacKenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins 3

RBI: Addison Butler, Joslynne Freyer, Taylor Luzier, Natalie Wischuck

ROE: Maddison Butler, Shyanne Rudy

FC: Joslynne Freyer

CS: Shyanne Rudy



Fielding



E: Shyanne Rudy, Rylee Wiggins, Natalie Wischuck

WEST BRANCH – 10

M. Cantolina (CF) 4000, B Bainey (3B/SS) 3100, M. Graham (LF) 3210, G. Gable (C/3B) 3233, M. Moore (P) 4111, K. Mactavish (SS) 1200, A. Royer (C) 0000, M. Nelson (1B) 4000, K. McGinigal (PR) 0000, H. Betts (RF) 3010, M. Butler (2B) 2011. TOTALS 27 10 7 7.

Batting



2B: M Graham, G Gable 2

TB: M Graham 2, G Gable 5, M Moore, H Betts, M Butler

RBI: G Gable 3, M Moore, M Nelson, H Betts, M Butler

ROE: M Moore, M Nelson 2

FC: M Cantolina, M Moore

HBP: B Bainey, M Butler

SB: G Gable 2, M Moore, K Mactavish, K McGinigal

PIK: G Gable



Fielding



E: G Gable, M Nelson, H Betts 2, M Butler

Score by Inning



Curwensville 0 1 4 1 0 0 0.

West Branch 0 0 0 4 4 2 x.

Pitching

Curwensville

Joslynne Freyer



6 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 6 K.

West Branch

M. Moore 7 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K.

W – M. Moore. L – Joslynne Freyer (8-7).