Joseph O. Fleming III, 32 of Big Run passed away on Saturday May 7, 2022. He was born December 7, 1989 to Tracey L. Smith in DuBois. Joey was employed by C&H Fencing in Worthville. He was a great person, being known to do anything for anyone. Joey didn’t even have to know the person and he would be there […]

