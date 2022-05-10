HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Fraternal Order of Police on Monday held a service in memorial of Pennsylvania’s fallen heroes who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice. Governor Tom Wolf participated in the ceremony. “Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are steadfast public servants who put their lives on the line day after day to protect their neighbors, community members, and fellow […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/fallen-heroes-at-fraternal-order-of-police-memorial-service/