DUBOIS – A DuBois man is facing charges for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl.

Travis M. Quackenbush, 24, has been charged by DuBois City police with two counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault, all felonies, as well as related offenses in connection to an incident in 2016.

Quackenbush, who was also charged in February with failure to verify address under Megan’s Law, was convicted of misdemeanor indecent assault and indecent exposure in 2019.

In that case, he touched a 6-year-old girl’s private area and had her touch him in July of 2018, according to previous reports.

For that case, he was sentenced to six months to one year in jail with three years consecutive probation and later was given a state prison sentence of eight months to two years for a probation violation in October of 2019.

The affidavit in the new case details how the victim was referred to and interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in February regarding the assault that she said happened six years ago.

The victim stated that when she was 7-years-old, Quackenbush followed her to her bedroom, locked the door and then zip-tied her hands and feet behind her back.

He then allegedly removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

When someone else came into the home, she said he left the room, and distracted the person before returning to her and continuing the assault. He reportedly only stopped when another person entered the room and yelled at him.

During the assault, he allegedly threatened to slice her throat if she told anyone and the next day he threatened her again.

This assault was investigated briefly in August of 2018 when Quackenbush admitted to touching the girl inappropriately, according to the criminal complaint.

Quackenbush is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 3.