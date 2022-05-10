Remodeled location now features a selection of fresh meat, fruits and vegetables

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Dollar General is excited to announce it recently remodeled and updated its store, located at 705 McAteer St., in Houtzdale to its DG Market format.

The new store format plans to provide area residents with an updated layout and new offerings including an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.

“We are excited to provide Houtzdale residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently-remodeled location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

“The new DG Market format aims to provide the Houtzdale community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”

Individuals interested in joining the DG team may review available positions and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

The company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation – as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

Through its mission of serving others, DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The Houtzdale store continues to provide the opportunity for schools, non-profit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to non-profit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

Normal hours of operation are available through the Dollar General app.