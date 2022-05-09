Clearfield- The last chance to order advance online tickets for the More in May Festival is Tuesday, May 10. Door tickets will be available at the event on Sat., May 14 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

In addition to over a dozen wineries and distilleries, there will be a variety of vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

It’s only the second year for the More in MayFest, but organizers anticipate to draw about 1,500 attendees or more.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online here.

You must be 21 years or older to attend.