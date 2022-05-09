CLEARFIELD – Mayor Mason Strouse has proclaimed May 13-14 as Poppy Days in Clearfield, and asks all residents and visitors to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing the memorial poppy.

Members of the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary will be handing out poppies and collecting donations at JG Food Warehouse, Grice Gun Shop and Tractor Supply during the day on May 13-14.

They will also be at Burger King in Clearfield on May 18 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., where a percentage of all receipts collected will benefit the VFW. Dutch Pantry in Clearfield is selling poppy die cuts May 1-15 to benefit the VFW.

Proceeds from the Poppy Days campaign are used to aid local veterans and their families at various times throughout the year, including veterans living in local nursing homes.

The poppy is the official flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. These flowers flourished in Europe after World War I.

Following the war, Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” and the poppy came to symbolize those who fell in battle.

Pictured (seated from left to right) are: Darlene Rowles, Poppy Days chair; Bella Dysard; Strouse; Colin Dysard; and Cheri Dysard, VFW Auxiliary president. In the back, from left, are: Tracy Remp of the auxiliary and Commander Greg Ireland.