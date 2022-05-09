CLEARFIELD – In partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. will distribute vouchers for the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

Eligible seniors can receive $24 in checks to buy fresh produce at certified farmers’ markets and roadside stands.

If you are a resident of Clearfield County, 60 years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2022, and meet all income guidelines, you are eligible to receive four $6 checks (a total of $24) to be used to purchase fresh, unprepared, nutritious, locally-grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from approved farmers in Pennsylvania.

In addition to making seniors healthier by giving them the opportunity to purchase fresh produce, it also helps expand the awareness and use of farmers’ markets right here in Clearfield County.

This year EVERY participant must submit a fully completed application with signature for review, by mail or e-mail at mail@ccaaa.net.

To register for an application to be sent to you or receive more information, call the CCAAA Inc. Special Farmers Market number at 814-765-2691.

Follow the directions on the phone and your application will be mailed to you to fill out and mail back. If you have filled out every line on the application and have signed and meet the guidelines, you will receive $24 in vouchers in the mail.

Please leave only one message. Please make sure every line is completed and signed. E-mail participants may type their signature.

The income guidelines as follows:

1 person $25,142

2 people $33,874

3 people $42,606

4 people $51,338

5 people $ 60,070

Each qualified Pennsylvanian may receive the $24 SFMP benefit once a year. Applications are not available for pick up or drop off at the CCAAA offices or Centers for Active Living.

MOW Consumers will receive their application from their meal delivery person.

Distribution of checks will end Sept. 30, 2022, or when supply is exhausted. Recipients have until Nov.30, 2022, to use the checks at farm stands or markets.

You will receive a list of the 13 Farmers markets approved in Clearfield County, but checks can be used at any of SFMNP markets in the state.