Clearfield Borough
- Police assisted the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office with a male who had taken drug paraphernalia into the courthouse, where it was caught by an x-ray machine. The male was also found to have active warrants and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
- Police were dispatched to South Fourth Street, where juveniles were reportedly harassing another juvenile. Officers responded but were unable to locate any juveniles that were involved.
- Officers arrested a female along North Third Street who was reportedly highly intoxicated and unable to provide care to herself.
- Police were dispatched to Nichols Street, where a child was reportedly inside a vehicle unattended. However, the vehicle was gone prior to police arrival on-scene.
- Police responded to Turnpike Avenue for a reported disturbance. Officers arrived and handled the incident on-scene.
- Police reported that a female turned herself in after she learned she had an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. The female was transported to the jail on the warrant.
- Police received a report of an alleged theft that occurred to an RV on East Market Street. According to police, individuals stopped to eat, and while inside, someone entered their RV. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police are investigating a report of harassment.
- Police responded to Park Place for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival, police located a female who advised that the call was accidental.
- Police assisted the fire personnel with a reported kitchen fire along Leavy Avenue. Officers arrived and learned food had burned in the kitchen, causing smoke on that floor.
- Police arrested a male for public intoxication after he was observed stumbling in traffic along Bridge Street. The male was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
- Police were called to the fairgrounds for a reported theft. While investigating the theft, a male arrived and became confrontational with police. The male was found to be under the influence and was subsequently arrested for DUI.
- Police assisted with a medical emergency along Daisy Street.
- Police were dispatched to the Third Ward Fire Company, where juveniles were reportedly on the roof with flashlights. Upon arrival, officers discovered the juveniles had already left.
- Police responded to East Market Street, where someone was reportedly attempting to enter a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found someone running from the residence. Police were unable to locate the person and found that no entry into the vehicle had been made.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of stalking May 8 on Race Street. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police received a report of burglary/theft May 4 at U-Store-N-Lock Storage. During the incident, someone allegedly cut a lock off a storage unit and took numerous items. Most items were stored in banana boxes, police say, noting total value of the items was around $605. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Curwensville Borough
- Police were called to a Walnut Street residence for a domestic altercation between a male and female. Upon arrival, it was found to be verbal in nature.
- Police located a male, identified as Eric Gillingham, 38, on George Street. He was wanted through multiple law enforcement agencies and taken into custody. Gillingham was subsequently lodged in Clearfield County Jail.
- Police were called to an Allegheny Street residence for a reported psychological emergency. Upon arrival, police deescalated the incident.
- Police encountered Mickayla Bryan, 28, in the parking lot of Goodman’s Foodliner. She was found to be operating a motor vehicle with multiple violations, and also wanted through the Clearfield and Curwensville Borough police departments. Upon further investigation, Bryan was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs. In addition, drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle. Bryan was placed into custody and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw before her transport to Clearfield County Jail.
- Police located two juveniles on the Meadow Street railroad bridge. Both individuals were advised to leave in order to avoid trespassing charges.
- Police conducted a traffic stop on McNaul Street, during which the driver was identified as Brandon LeFort, 25. Lefort was wanted through multiple law enforcement agencies, his driver’s license was suspended and he was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs. Upon being placed into custody, drug paraphernalia was reportedly found on his person. Lefort was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw before transport to Clearfield County Jail. Charges are currently pending at this time.