By: Krissy Turner

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield YMCA will bid farewell to its long-time director, Donald J. Herres, who is set to retire May 31.

“I’ve worked for the YMCA for 39 years,” Herres expressed, “and of those, 23 years have been here in Clearfield.”

Additionally, he spent 16 years at several other YMCAs in various roles from youth and fitness director to chief executive officer.

Herres has experienced many great accomplishments over his tenure. “I’ve organized some very successful programs, events for YMCAs.”

These included a capital campaign with over 100 volunteers to raise $5.3 million for the renovation/expansion of the Clearfield YMCA.

“That was outstanding,” Herres expressed.

“It allowed us to expand and renovate our facilities. It increased our membership and programs in our community.”

Herres hopes the YMCA will make continued strides at greatness following his retirement later this month.

“I believe we have [established] a solid foundation for our next director to build upon,” he said.

“I would like to see more programs, more membership services that families and children want and need.”

So far as retirement, Herres plans to stay in the Clearfield area, and hopefully with good health, will pursue hobbies and recreation.