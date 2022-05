MORRISDALE – The Clearfield Moose Lodge No. 97, Morrisdale, has announced a Purse, Jewelry & Cash Bingo event.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at the lodge. Each game one winner will get their choice of a purse or jewelry, plus $50 cash.

Tickets are $20 each for 12 games (specials are extra). Only 75 tickets will be sold.

Tickets are available at the lodge, located at 2375 Wallaceton-Morrisdale Rd., Morrisdale, or by phone at 814-577-7450