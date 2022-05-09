CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area United Way recently delivered children’s early-grade reading material as part of the Reading Ripples Project to Salvation Army for its After-School Box Program.

Brittany McKinney of Salvation Army and Rena Fisher, daughter of Carol and Wilson Fisher of Clearfield, are shown with a table full of books as part of the Dr. Seuss Birthday/Read Across America Day.

“There is no such thing as a wrong day to give back,” explained Wilson Fisher, noting the Salvation Army is one of the United Way’s 23 local member agencies.

Gently-used books are collected, processed and redistributed locally to those in need as part of the organization’s “Reading Ripples” project.

Donations can be made to CAUW, 18 N. Second St., P.O. Box 1430, Clearfield, PA 16830 or via PayPal on clearfieldareaunitedway.org.

Information is also available by calling 814-765-6521. “If anyone would like to collect books, we would be glad to process and deliver them to children’s groups who love to read,” Fisher said.