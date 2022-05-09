CLEARFIELD – The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first UBR match of the year May 7.

Unlimited Class was won by John Shoeman of Altoona. Second and third went to Brian Miller of Mayport and Steve Strouse of Reynoldsville.

The Custom Class winner was Jeff Gates of Altoona. In second place was Jim Wonders of Johnstown while third place went to Frank Carrier of Summerville.

The Factory Varmint Class winner was Dave Shaw of Curwensville. Pictured are Strouse, Shaw, Carrier, Miller, Shoeman, Wonders and Gates.