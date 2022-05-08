CLEARFIELD – Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, will once again be holding Tasty Tuesdays.

On May 10, the pastor will be serving up chicken fajitas. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will include chips, salsa, sour cream and a drink for $10. Meals will be take-out only.

Dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include chips, salsa, sour cream, rice and a drink for $12. Dinner will be eat-in or take-out.

As a special “Thank You” to those who work in education, employees may show their badge at the dinner hour for buy one get one free. Anyone with questions may contact the church office at 814-765-9222.