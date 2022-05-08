CLEARFIELD – The Lock Haven Nursing Honor Society, Alpha Delta Nu – Epsilon Upsilon chapter, held a community service online basket raffle, “Baskets of Happieness,” and also collected donations on campus.

All money raised during the raffle was used to buy items needed to complete care boxes for young patients in local behavioral health facilities and for residents of community nursing homes.

The nursing students were able to raise more than $2,500 and collect an abundant amount of items including coloring books, crayons, sunscreen and Chapstick.

They put together 75 Jared Boxes that went to local community behavioral health facilities in DuBois, Centre Hall and Williamsport.

In addition, items were also bought for three Care Boxes delivered to local Long-Term Care facilities in Clearfield, State College and Williamsport.