Jazz up your angel food cake with canned pumpkin! Ingredients 1 cup canned pumpkin 1 tsp. vanilla extract 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg 1/4 tsp. ground cloves 1/8 tsp. ground ginger 1 pkg. angel food cake mix 14 tbsp. reduced-fat whipped topping Additional ground cinnamon Directions ~Preheat the oven to 350°. ~In a large bowl, combine the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-pumpkin-angel-food-cake/