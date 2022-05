CLARINGTON, Pa. – Unwind in the peaceful atmosphere at Cousin Basils located at the threshold of Cook Forest and enjoy Mother’s Day buffet! The buffet is offered on Sunday, May 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Turkey, roast beef, and ham will be on the buffet, as well as sides, salad, and dessert! Drinks are not included. The cost […]

