CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee held its 2022 Spring Luncheon on Sunday, May 1 at the Curwensville Community Center.

U.S. Senate candidates Malcolm Kenyatta and Alex Khalil attended the event, and spoke to the group about issues affecting rural communities. Chair Bob Tubbs thanks everyone who attended and participated.

Primary Election Day is May 17 and the CCDC headquarters will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 106 N. Second St., in downtown Clearfield.

Democratic voters needing election information may stop by before heading to the polls. To report a problem at the polling locations, or to schedule a ride to vote, call the CCDC at 814-205-3451.

CCDC will hold its next monthly meeting on Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m., and is open to all registered Democrats. In-person attendees must be fully vaccinated.

Anyone interested in attending virtually should e-mail the CCDC at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.