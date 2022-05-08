Gene Strishock served our country in the United States Army. Name: August Eugene “Gene” Strishock Born: September 9, 1930 Died: April 4, 2022 Hometown: Brockway, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Gene was a U.S. Army Veteran stationed in Germany where he proudly served his country in the 103rd Engineer Battalion earning the Army of Occupation Medal Germany and the National Defense […]

