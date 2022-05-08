UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — AAUW State College will hold its 60th annual used book sale May 14-17 in the Snider Agricultural Arena, diagonally across from Beaver Stadium on Park Avenue on Penn State’s University Park campus. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

More than 150,000 books, priced to sell, will be available for purchase. The books are sorted into 30 different categories, including arts, biography, children, collectors, fiction, history, hobbies, humor and pop culture, literature, mystery, science and engineering, sports, travel, and more. Textbooks are limited to books that are less than five years old.

Monday, May 16, will be Half-Price Day, and Bag Day will be held on Tuesday, May 17, when a bag of books may be purchased for $8. Shoppers may bring their own bag to fill. Credit cards are accepted all four days of the sale.

As a reminder to shoppers, safety regulations limit the total number of people in the Snider Agricultural Arena at any one time to 450 people. This protects shopper safety and increases shopper enjoyment. While many shoppers tend to come first thing Saturday morning, a wide selection of books will be available all four days. Building perimeters may not be used by customers for temporary storage.

AAUW State College will begin accepting book donations starting on Tuesday, June 14 at 2197 High Tech Rd, State College (across from the airport). Items that can and cannot be accepted are listed under “Book Donation Information” on the AAUW State College website.

The used book sale is made possible by generous donations of books from the community. Sale profits support scholarships for returning adult women students and grants for community projects and programs that reflect AAUW’s mission to advance equity for women and girls.