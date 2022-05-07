DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center of DuBois has announced a series of exciting spring and summer events for 2022.

Events kick off Saturday, May 7 with the Congressional Art Show for Pennsylvania’s 15th District. It will take place from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the gallery.

The winner from this district will have their artwork on display in the U.S. Capitol for a full year, and be invited to a special ceremony in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, May 21, people are invited to bring their creativity to a Bonsai Creation class that will be taught by Master Gardener Kevin Straub.

Cost as well as other registration information will be available on the gallery’s official Web site: www.winklergallery.org. Visit the site for updates.

On Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, Mystery is a Fine Art and will be afoot in the gallery. So, pick a night to save the date; and don’t forget to bring your sleuthing abilities.

Updated event information will be available on the gallery’s Web site and Facebook page. Mystery is a Fine Art will be held in conjunction with the Reitz Theater at the gallery.

A Children’s Art Camp will offer two weeks of fun for children at the end of July. Cost and registration information will be available on the gallery’s Web site.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located on the second floor at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801. The non-profit gallery represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Visit www.winklergallery.org for more information.