STATE COLLEGE – The Wildlife for Everyone Foundation has announced that John Claar Excavating Inc., Woodward, will be the contractor of the accessibility improvements at Soaring Eagle Wetland, located at 6543 S. Eagle Valley Rd., in Julian.

Groundbreaking for this project will begin in June of 2022. The $445,000 project will feature an ADA-compliant trail from the handicapped parking area to Bald Eagle Creek where an accessible fishing pier will be constructed.

An observation viewing area and interpretative signage will complete phase one of this project, with expected completion in November of 2022.

“I’m thrilled that we’re moving forward with phase one accessibility improvements to the Soaring Eagle Wetland,” remarks Jason Beale, chair of the foundation’s wetland committee.

“The opportunities for accessible wildlife viewing and recreation will elevate the wetland as an outdoor destination for all persons regardless of physical limitation.”

Subsequent phases of the Soaring Eagle Wetland will be completed as funding permits. The next phase will include additional ADA-compliant trails that will expand accessibility to the property that is comprised of riparian forest, meadow, marsh and wetlands.

Observation areas for viewing wildlife and vistas, an entrance sign and coordinated interpretative signage are planned for phase two.

If you would like to make a donation, visit www.wildlifeforeveryone.org or contact the office at 814-238-8138 or info@wildlifeforeveryone.org.