Jeanne (Lewis) Ryen, 93, of Rochester Mills, PA passed away at home on Friday, May 6, 2022. At Jeanne’s request, there will not be a visitation. Family and friends are invited to her 1:00 p.m. funeral service on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, PA with Pastor Don Brauer officiating. Interment will take place […]

