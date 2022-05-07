CLEARFIELD – Burns & Burns Insurance is happy to welcome Melissa (Missy) Brady to its Clearfield office as a customer service representative.

She joins the current Clearfield team of Randy Lemmo, Melinda Conklin, Brenda Morgan-Sedgwick and Ashley Hullihen.

Missy has been married for 27 years and has two adult sons. She has three grandchildren, ages 10, 3 and one month.

In her free time, Missy enjoys creative outlets like painting and drawing, as well as visiting new places and learning their history. Missy and her family also have a weekly movie night.

She invites you to reach out to her personally and the rest of the team for your insurance needs.

Burns & Burns is a fourth-generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across northwestern Pennsylvania.

These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta and Warren. The full-service agency celebrated its 80th anniversary in business in 2019.

Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings and more.

With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs. Visit its Facebook page or Web site for more information or a free quote.