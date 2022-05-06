CLEARFIELD – Visit Clearfield County has announced the winners of its annual Partner Award Winners Program in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week, May 1-7, 2022.

“We have some wonderful business in Clearfield County, and they all deserve to receive awards,” said Visit Clearfield County’s Interim Director Sue Swales-Vitullo, CTIS.

“This year we have created 14 award categories, highlighting some great attractions and businesses throughout Clearfield County.”

The categories and winners are listed below:

2021 New Business of the Year – Uncle Buck’s Creations

2021 Restaurant of the Year – Spanky’s Courthouse Café

2021 Downtown of the Year – Houtzdale Revitalization Association

2021 Attraction of the Year – Bilger’s Rocks

2021 Sports Bar of the Year – Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub

2021 Bed & Breakfast of the Year – Oak Mountain Hideaway

2021 Campground of the Year – Woodland Campground

2021 DuBois Hotel of the Year – Best Western DuBois Hotel & Conference Center

2021 Clearfield Hotel of the Year – Super 8

2021 Winery of the Year – Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery

2021 Event of the Year – 100-Mile Yard Sale

2021 Historical Society of the Year – Coalport Area Coal Museum

2021 Out of County Partner of the Year – Triple Nickel Distillery

2021 Coffee Shop of the Year – Aegis Coffee Roasters

Visit Clearfield County plans to deliver the physical partner awards in person to each location throughout the next couple of weeks.

Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the United States.

The 39th annual NTTW (May 1-7) arrives as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.

“NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future,” said U.S. Travel Association President and Chief Executive Officer Roger Dow.

“This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainable, and inclusive in the months and years to come.”

“Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S.—evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in driving America’s recovery and future economic growth,” added Dow.

“Visit Clearfield County is planning for a future that that will strengthen Clearfield County’s tourism industry and economy. This year, we will be spotlighting how travel benefits our workforce, supports our local economy, fosters sustainability and innovations and reconnects Americans to each other and the world,” said Swales-Vitullo.

For more information about Visit Clearfield County, visit www.visitclearfieldcounty.org. You can also follow them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.