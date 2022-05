Tressa A. Zurenda, Age 81 of Punxsutawney, PA died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney, PA. Born on April 27, 1941 in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late August & Bessie (Bickle) Zurenda. Tressa was a Christian and enjoyed going to church. She also loved tending to her plants and going to yard sales. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/tressa-a-zurenda/