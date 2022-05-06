Clearfield- Tickets are now on sale for the More in May Festival to be held Sat., May 14 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds- outdoors.

In addition to over a dozen wineries and distilleries, there will be a variety of vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

It’s only the second year for the More in MayFest, but organizers anticipate to draw about 1,500 attendees or more.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online here.

You must be 21 years or older to attend.