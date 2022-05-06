DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare is integrating Means Lauf Super Drug into its health system as part of its continuing effort to provide residents of Brookville and surrounding areas with an expanded continuum of care.

This integration also enables Penn Highlands Healthcare to grow its pharmacy footprint that includes retail pharmacies in Clarion, DuBois, Kane, Punxsutawney, Reynoldsville, Ridgway, St. Marys and Bennetts Valley.

Means Lauf offers a wide selection of health and wellness products and convenient services with the attention that is characteristic of a hometown pharmacy.

Items range from prescription medications and diabetic footwear to supplements and cannabidiol (CBD) products. The host of services includes a drive-thru pickup window, specialized packaging and vaccinations.

“Means Lauf Super Drug is dedicated to professional and personalized service which closely mirrors our model of care,” explained Steven M. Fontaine, Penn Highlands Healthcare chief executive officer.

“The addition of this pharmacy enables Penn Highlands to deliver an even higher level of service to the Brookville community.”

About Means Lauf Super Drug

Founded by Lawrence Means and Jacob Lauf in downtown Brookville in 1932, the pharmacy moved to Main Street in 1995 when it expanded to include a Gift Shop.

Erika Nicholson purchased the pharmacy in 2015; and in 2019, the business moved to a renovated building at 265 Allegheny Blvd.

About Penn Highlands Healthcare

Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011, and is comprised of eight hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone – that have served area communities for the past 100-plus years.

Its business continuum also includes home care agencies, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities, as well as durable medical equipment companies and retail pharmacies.

Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with approximately 6,651 workers in 150-plus locations throughout 39 counties in northwestern/central and southwestern Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices.

The facilities have a total of 1,498 inpatient, skilled nursing and personal care beds. The system, which has 827 physicians and 405 advanced practice providers on staff, offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neonatal and high-risk pregnancy patients.

Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare the best choice in the region.