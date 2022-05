John C. Guzzo, Jr., age 87 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Christ the King Manor. Born on January 27, 1935 in Brockway, PA, he was the son of the late John C. and Hilda F. (Russo) Guzzo, Sr. On October 2, 1954 he married his wife of 67 years, Theresa (Mangino) Guzzo. She survives. He graduated […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-c-guzzo-jr/