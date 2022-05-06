CLEARFIELD – Behind a one-hit shuout from Emma Hipps in the circle and a seven-run bottom of the third, the Lady Bison improved to 12-1 overall with a 9-0 win over Mountain League opponent, Bellefonte. The win makes it a season sweep over Bellefonte, with the Lady Bison picking up a 4-3 win back on April 12.



The Lady Bison wasted little time getting the bats going as they scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. The rally came all with two outs as Lauren Ressler doubled and Olivia Bender walked. With Ressler moving up during the Bender at-bat, runners were on the corners with two down. Olivia Bender picked her spot and stole second to put two in scoring position. Alaina Fedder came through with a two-run single that scored bother Ressler and Bender to open the score at 2-0.



A scoreless second and top of the third then turned into an offensive showcase in the bottom of the third for Clearfield, when they plated the last seven runs of the game.



Olivia Bender started the inning with a single to left and was followed by Fedder who also singled. Looking to move the runners over, Alexis Benton hit into a bunting fielder’s choice that allowed the Lady Bison to load the bases. After two straight outs that saw Bellefonte get the lead runner out at home, Alexis Cole delivered massively with a three-run double that scored Benton, Kylee Hertlein, and Alexis Bumbarger to make it a five-run lead for Clearfield.



Ruby Singleton then kept the rally going with a single that advanced Cole to third to put two on and two out. Hipps then helped her own cause in the circle with an RBI single that scored Cole to make it 6-0 Lady Bison.



With two on and two away, Lauren Ressler went deep to center for a three-run jack to make it a 9-0 lead for the home team.



With Hipps cruising once again, the Lady Raiders could only manage one hit as leadoff batter Madison Melius came through with a leadoff single in the top of the seventh inning to break up both the no-hitter and perfect game that Hipps had going into the top of the seventh inning.



The 13 punch outs Hipps added sees her season total grow to 153. Singleton and Ressler continue to lead the team in average as each are batting .480 for the season. Ressler also saw picked up RBIs 20, 21, and 22 during the game to give her 22 for the season, the team lead so far this season.



Now at 12-1, the Lady Bison will look to pick up win number 13 Friday evening as they host Penns Valley at 4:30 p.m. This matchup with be the first of a two-game season series between the two programs.

BELLEFONTE – 0



Madison Melius (SS) 3010, Tori Reichert (2B) 3000, Sienna Barnhart (3B) 3000, Joslynne Nau (P) 1000 Alaina Smith (P) 1000, Kierra Narehood (PH) 1000, Taylor Brown (1B) 2000, Haylie Rimmey (CF) 2000, Grace Novitsky (C) 0000, Adeline Lose (C) 2000, Madison Ripka (LF) 2000, Maria Cotter (RF) 2000. TOTALS 22 0 1 0.



Batting



TB: Madison Melius

FC: Tori Reichert

CLEARFIELD – 9

Ruby Singleton (CF) 4110 Emma Hipps (P) 3111, Lauren Ressler (1B) 4223 Olivia Bender (C) 3120, Alaina Fedder (SS) 4032, Alexis Benton (RF) 3110, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 4100, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 3110, Alexis Cole (DP) 3111, Anna Twigg (LF) 0000. TOTALS 31 9 12 9.



Batting



2B: Olivia Bender, Alexis Bumbarger, Alexis Cole, Lauren Ressler

HR: Lauren Ressler

TB: Olivia Bender 3, Alexis Benton 2, Alexis Bumbarger 2, Alexis Cole 2, Alaina Fedder 3, Emma Hipps, Lauren Ressler 6, Ruby Singleton

RBI: Alexis Cole 3, Alaina Fedder 2, Emma Hipps, Lauren Ressler 3

FC: Alexis Benton, Alexis Bumbarger, Kylee Hertlein 2

SB: Olivia Bender



Score by Inning



Bellefonte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.

Clearfield 2 0 7 0 0 0 x.

Pitching



Clearfield

Emma Hipps 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K.

Bellefonte



Josselyn Nau 3 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, K, HR.

Alaina Smith 3 IP 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

W – Emma Hipps (11-1). L – Josselyn Nau.