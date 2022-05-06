Lawrence Township
- Police reported a DUI occurred May 4 on the Clearfield – Shawville Highway. During a traffic stop, a 41-year-old Altoona woman was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. She was taken to Clearfield Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw; charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police received a report of seven retail thefts that occurred between Jan. 10 and March 10 at the Clearfield Walmart Supercenter. Upon investigation, police identified a 35-year-old Lecontes Mills woman as the person responsible. She allegedly under-rang around 13 items over seven, different transactions; the total amount stolen was $54.62. The woman was subsequently cited through the district court.