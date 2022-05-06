CLEARFIELD – The first-ever fundraiser event for the Melanie Lynn Vaughn Memorial Scholarship will be held Wednesday, May 11, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., at the Dutch Pantry in Clearfield.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise additional monies for the Melanie Lynn Vaughn Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded each spring to a Curwensville Area High School senior.

This senior is planning to further their education in the field of special education or an area that assists children with special needs.

Friends and family of Melanie Vaughn will be putting on their aprons and participating in a celebrity waiter/waitress night at the Dutch Pantry. All tips and 10 percent of the food sales will go to Melanie’s charity.

The Melanie Lynn Vaughn Memorial Scholarship was established in 2019, a scholarship in memory of a young lady who continued to beat the odds throughout life, despite having Spina Bifida and multiple disabilities.

Melanie was a 1995 graduate of the Curwensville Area High School, where she was instructed in the special education program.

Melanie was a life-long resident of the Clearfield-Curwensville area before passing away in November of 2018. She touched many lives and participated in many fundraisers in the area.