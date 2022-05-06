CURWENSVILLE – Twenty-seven runs over nine total innings Thursday afternoon was plenty for the Lady Tide as they improved to 8-5 overall with a 15-0 win and a 12-0 win over Bellwood-Antis in an ICC double-header.



Joslynne Freyer continued her already strong week in the circle, pitching all nine of the innings on the evening and pitching a four-inning no-hitter in the 15-0 victory in game one. Freyer also struck out 17 batters between the two games.



Teagan Harzinski led an outpouring of offense in game number one as she went 4-4 at the dish with four RBIs and three runs scored. Shyanne Rudy and Addison Butler each recorded two hits a piece, while leadoff batter Taylor Luzier hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to help cap off an eight run bottom of the first.



Also, finding the hit column in game number one was Mackenzie Wall, Maddison Butler, Rylee Wiggins, and Ava Olosky, who each had one hit each.



Game number two would prove to be more of the same as the Curwensville offense scored early and often to pick up the 12-0 win in just five innings.



Joslynne Freyer was back in the circle and picked up nine of her 17 strikeouts for the evening in game number two. Addison Butler helped lead the offense in the second game with a 3-4 game at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored. Maddison Butler also had a two-hit game in game number two while driving in two runs and scoring two more runs. Mackenzie Wall, Teagan Harzinski, and Rylee Wiggins each found the hit column in the second game with one hit each.



Four runs in each of the second and fourth innings proved to be a massive difference maker as the Lady Tide offense continued to find ways on base with eight hits and 11 drawn walks at the plate.



The pair of wins helps the Lady Tide improve to 8-5 for the season and 4-0 for the week. The Lady Tide will be back in action for the fifth time this week as they host Harmony at 4:30 p.m. Friday evening, weather permitting.



Game One

BELLWOOD-ANTIS – 0



Lainey Quick (LF) 2000, Annalyse Bardell (RF) 1000, Katalena Garman (3B) 2000, Jaidyn McCracken (SS) 2000, Ashlyn Snyder (2B) 2000, Rowan Kyle (CF) 1000, Abby Walters (1B) 1000, Hannah Waite (P) 1000, Carena Eamigh (C) 0000. TOTALS 12 0 0 0.



Fielding



E: Ashlyn Snyder 4

CURWENSVILLE – 15

Taylor Luzier (CF) 3213, Joslynne Freyer (P) 3000, Shyanne Rudy (SS) 3221, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 2311, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 4322, Maddie Butler (RF) 3110, Rylee Wiggins (2B) 2210, Addison Butler (C) 3122, Ava Olosky (DP) 3013, Kaylie Shaw (LF) 0000. TOTALS 26 15 13 14.



Batting



2B: Teagan Harzinski, Shyanne Rudy

HR: Taylor Luzier

TB: Addison Butler 2, Maddison Butler, Teagan Harzinski 5, Taylor Luzier 4, Ava Olosky, Shyanne Rudy 3, MacKenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins

RBI: Addison Butler 2, Teagan Harzinski 4, Taylor Luzier 3, Ava Olosky 3, Shyanne Rudy, MacKenzie Wall

ROE: Joslynne Freyer, Taylor Luzier, Rylee Wiggins

HBP: Shyanne Rudy

SB: Teagan Harzinski 2, Shyanne Rudy

Score by Inning



Bellwood-Antis 0 0 0 0 x x x.

Curwensvile 8 1 4 2 x x x.

Pitching



Bellwood-Antis



Hannah Waite 3.1 IP, 13 H, 15 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 0 K, 1 HR.



Curwensville



Joslynne Freyer 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (7-5). L – Hannah Waite



Game Two

CURWENSVILLE – 12

Taylor Luzier (CF) 3110, Joslynne Freyer (P) 3030, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 3000, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 2112, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3021, Maddie Butler (RF) 3000, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 3010, Addison Butler (C) 3010, Rylee Wiggins (LF) 3000, Kaylie Shaw (DP) 0200.



Batting



2B: Addison Butler, Teagan Harzinski

TB: Addison Butler 4, Maddison Butler 2, Teagan Harzinski 2, MacKenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins

RBI: Addison Butler 3, Maddison Butler 2, Rylee Wiggins

ROE: Joslynne Freyer 2, MacKenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins

SB: Taylor Luzier, Kaylie Shaw, Rylee Wiggins

CS: Addison Butler

BELLWOOD-ANTIS – 0

Lainey Quick (LF) 3000, Reghan Hostler (RF) 2010, Ashlyn Snyder (P) 2000, Jaidyn McCracken (SS) 2010, Rowan Kyle (CF) 2000, Katalena Garman (3B) 2000, Abby Walters (1B) 2010, Hannah Waite (2B) Carena Eamigh (C) 1000, Annalyse Bardell (PH) 1000. TOTALS 18 0 3 0.

Batting



TB: Jaidyn McCracken, Abby Walters, Reghan Hostler

HBP: Hannah Waite



Fielding



E: Lainey Quick 2, Jaidyn McCracken, Katalena Garman 3

Score by Inning



Curwensville 2 4 0 2 4 x x.

Bellwood-Antis 0 0 0 0 0 x x.

Pitching



Curwensville



Joslynne Freyer 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.



Bellwood-Antis



Ashlyn Snyder 5 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 5 ER, 11 BB, K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (8-5). L – Ashlyn Snyder