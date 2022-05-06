COALPORT – A Coalport man has been arrested by Clearfield-based state police for allegedly attempting to rape a woman.

Robert W. Shomo, 33, has been charged with felony criminal attempt-rape and aggravated assault (two counts), plus several related offenses.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, around 5 p.m. May 4, state police were called to an active struggle at a Coalport residence.

Shomo had refused to let the victim leave, and allegedly pulled down her pants in an attempt to forcibly rape her.

When she got free, she said Shomo strangled her with his hands but released his hold only to grab her Hi-Point 9mm handgun.

The victim said Shomo attempted to load a single round and pointed the weapon at her, but she managed to “talk him down.”

She said she got the gun and left, and that at some point during the struggle, she was able to call for help.

“Shomo could be heard over the phone threatening to put a bullet into [the victim’s] head, state police said.

Shomo was taken into custody and found in possession of a metal grinder and glass smoking device, according to the affidavit.

Shomo is incarcerated in county jail in lieu of $200,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing 8:30 a.m. May 11 during centralized court.