DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center of DuBois is proud to announce its hosting of the 2022 Congressional Art show for students of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 7, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., at the gallery. Admission will be free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

The district’s winner of this national competition will have their artwork on display in the U.S. Capitol for a full year, and is invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Winkler Gallery is the only venue – nation-wide – that gives the students an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional art gallery.

“Most congressional districts judge the artwork by either lying entries on tables or the floor. “We hang them artfully, then a special group does the judging.

“On May 7, we have a reception for all families, students and the public so they can come out and see these awards. It’s a special event for our area.”

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located on the second floor at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801.

The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.