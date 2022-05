Vickie L. Waltman, 64, of New Bethlehem, formally of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born December 15, 1957 to Robert and Mary (Price) Wright in Spangler. Vickie was a foster parent for many years, but before that she was a Certified Nursing Assistant. Vickie married her best friend, David O. Waltman, on […]

