Memories are still vivid for those that walked into St. Joseph’s Polish (Roman Catholic) Church in Osceola Mills.

Located on Coal Street, the church was small and painted a beautiful shade of blue with Catholic statues and a crucifix.

St. Joseph’s was organized as a mission in 1893. The mission church was organized by the following six Polish families of the community of Osceola Mills; M. Bagrosky, J. Kantosky, J. Slogosky, J. Slovensky, M. Vitusky, and A. Winkler. The first service was held on Sunday, July 16, 1893.

Before the church was built the Polish community of Osceola Mills traveled to Houtzdale’s St. Barbara’s Catholic Church. The first priest to serve was Rev. Father Jospeh Karpinsky.

On Aug. 8, 1919, the first permanent priest was appointed, Rev. Father Stephen W. Diugoliski.

The St. Joseph’s Cemetery was established on what is now Bucket Line Road just across the road from the Immaculate Conception Cemetery located in Osceola Mills.

James Bagrosky, son of Michael and Michaelina Bagrosky and a founding family of St. Joseph’s Church, was the cemetery caretaker until his death in 1956.

As with many of the smaller churches, the parish size decreased and the church ultimately closed the doors. It was razed in 1968.

The parishioners of St. Joseph’s Polish Church donated the church bell to Immaculate Conception Church in Osceola Mills, where it can still be appreciated to this day.