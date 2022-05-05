BELLEFONTE, Pa.– U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson on Wednesday issued the following statement in response to the leaked draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade:

“My position on life has always been clear. You can’t be a champion for the future of this great country if you are going to limit its potential.

“Democrats control the House, Senate and White House. They had full control of three branches of government for more than half of the last 50 years and failed to codify Roe v. Wade.

“This has always been viewed as a step too far. The same goes for attempts to remove prohibitions on using taxpayer funds to subsidize abortions.

“Today, we are witnessing calls from the extreme left to end the filibuster in the Senate and pack the courts.

“The Democrat Party has stooped to a new low, now making a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court the cornerstone of their re-election efforts in November.

“Their platform neglects the unborn, just as they have ignored the struggles of hardworking American families, who are trying to cope with soaring inflation, out-of-control food and energy prices, and the failed policies of the Biden Administration.”