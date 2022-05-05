JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – National Fuel Gas employees in northwest Pennsylvania and southwest New York have given their union authorization to strike. Members of IBEW Local 2154 were recently presented with a “final offer” from the company and “voted overwhelmingly” to reject the proposed contract, according to a press release issued on Thursday afternoon by IBEW Local 2154 business […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/national-fuel-gas-union-votes-to-authorize-strike-in-northwest-pa/