MORRISDALE – A Morrisdale man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly strangling a woman and then threatening to kill her.

Justin R. Haney, 39, has been charged by Clearfield state police with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault (three counts) and terroristic threats as well as three summaries.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, troopers were called to a reported domestic incident around 5:15 p.m. May 3 in Morris Township.

Police say a verbal altercation broke out between Haney and the victim after Haney came home and was apparently under the influence of “some type of drug.”

He allegedly strangled the woman, which hindered her ability to breathe, and with a knife in hand, he threatened to “cut her up into little pieces,” if she contacted police.

The victim reportedly had red marks on her neck, upper arm and chest areas. The knife was located under the couch and confirmed as the weapon Haney had in his possession before he left.

Haney is being held in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000, and set to appear for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. May 11 during centralized court.