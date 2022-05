LeAnne Renee Rankin, 60, of New Bethlehem, PA passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on Jan. 26, 1962 in Butler, PA, the daughter of Carroll W. and Lorilee (Smith) Hooks. LeAnne was a 1979 graduate of Union High School and was employed for over 20 years […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/leanne-renee-rankin/