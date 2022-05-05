HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf hosted a press conference Wednesday with the First Lady, members of Planned Parenthood and other public officials discussing the potential dismantling of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision to protect access to abortion and reaffirmed his stance to protect abortion access in Pennsylvania.

“Today, I am angry,” said Wolf. “The right to bodily autonomy is under attack. Overturning Roe v. Wade isn’t about preserving life.

“It’s about exerting control. I don’t think it’s possible to overemphasize the seismic shift this represents in America’s approach to privacy, to personal autonomy, to health care rights.

“I stand today assuring Pennsylvanians that abortion access and reproductive health care will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor.”

Wednesday’s press conference comes on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion overturning decades long rulings protecting abortion access.

Since taking office, Wolf has championed abortion access by vetoing three different anti-abortion bills passed by Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and vowed to veto the rest.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Wolf joined 16 governors across the nation to call for immediate passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect access to abortion across the country and take any additional or necessary steps to codify protections under Roe.

The Women’s Health Protection Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives last September but has not yet passed the U.S. Senate.

“First and foremost, let’s be clear: Abortion is still safe and legal. Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania (PPSP) is still providing abortion care,” said Dayle Steinberg, president and chief executive officer, Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania.

“The Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion is an unprecedented, gut-wrenching blow to our freedoms. The consequences of this impending decision will be swift and devastating for communities nationwide. At PPSP, we know that banning abortion does not remove people’s need for abortion services.

“PPSP is here for you with resources to access the abortion care you need. We believe your body is your own. You and only you should control your personal medical decisions.

“No politicians, no bans and no court ruling should interfere in your ability to access abortion. Generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect the rights we have today. Planned Parenthood will not back down. We are furious, and we will fight back.”

“We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in Pennsylvania and in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen,” said Wolf.

“This is a critical election cycle here in Pennsylvania and nationwide. To Pennsylvanians and citizens everywhere, your vote matters.

“Your vote is the difference between extremists rolling back Americans’ rights and a future where Pennsylvanians have the right to make their own health care decisions.”