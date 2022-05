Francis T. “Bud” Baran, 84, of Shippenville, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 following a long battle with heart disease. Born March 12, 1938, in Punxsutawney, Bud was the son of the late Michael and Elizabeth Baran. Bud graduated from Punxsutawney High School, he was a deep mine coal miner from 1957 to 1960 at […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/francis-t-bud-baran/