CLEARFIELD – Blanco Brown will be doing “The Git Up” on the main stage at the 161st Clearfield County Fair.

Main stage entertainment was announced Thursday virtually for the week-long fair that’s set for July 31 through Aug. 6.

Tradition will continue with the annual Fair Queen Competition on Sunday afternoon and Clearfield Fair Parade on Monday night.

Then, Tuesday will feature a special night of harness racing followed by a performance from local favorite, The Moore Brothers.

Wednesday, British-American rock band Foreigner will play hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice” and “Urgent.”

The band was originally formed in New York City in 1976, and remains popular among music fans today.

Thursday and Friday, there will once again be two nights of “big-rig” truck and tractor pull productions.

And Saturday to close out the fair, concertgoers will “Git Up” along with rapper and record producer Blanco Brown.

Brown has produced for the likes of Chris Brown and Pitbull, and burst onto the scene in 2019 with his debut single, “The Git Up.”

Brown released an official music video featuring him doing a line dance to his now “viral country rap song.”

The video, which has been viewed over 146,800,000 times, triggered a dance challenge that has fans imitating Brown’s moves.

Warren Zeiders will also bring his “high-energy country music powered by a steady supply of youthful grit, honesty and muscle.”

Tickets for the main stage shows are on sale on the fair’s Web site: https://clearfieldcountyfair.com/tickets/.

Wednesday and Saturday night concert tickets, if purchased prior to July 31, include gate admission.

Thursday and Friday night’s truck and tractor pull tickets do not include gate admission, however.

Advance gate admission passes are available for $5 each (gate only) and a Family Value Special is $25 (six advance gate passes).