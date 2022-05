Beverly Zanaglio, 91, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, while a resident of Mulberry Square. Born September 17, 1930, daughter of the late Donald and Gertrude (Zimmerman) Ott. Beverly married John R. Zanaglio on May 16, 1951. Bev loved to crochet and complete word puzzles. She loved her family very much and loved talking with friends […]

