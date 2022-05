Victoria R. Peters, 68, of DuBois, died May 3,2022 at Penn Highlands-DuBois, following a short illness. Born February 8, 1954 in Ridgway PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond B. and Victoria C. (Skrzypek) Gornati. On August 16, 1980, she married Kim A. Peters, who survives. Vicki retired after 10 years from Joann Fabrics in DuBois. She was […]

