This Medicare newsletter is brought to you by licensed Medicare Broker, Mark Graham. New Laws Expand Income Eligibility for PACENET Enrollees The PA Department of Aging announced that a new law has been passed to renew the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) and the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Needs Enhancement Tier (PACENET), and to expand income […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-medicare-newsletter-brought-to-you-by-licensed-medicare-broker-mark-graham/