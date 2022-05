Margaret M. De Los Rios, age 61 of Brookville, PA died Sunday, May 1, 2022 at her home. Born on March 14, 1961 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Concannon and Joan Gallagher. On August 35, 1990 she married J. Daniel De Los Rios. He survives. Margaret was a homemaker. She is survived by three […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/margaret-m-de-los-rios/