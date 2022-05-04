Dear Editor:

Derek Walker will be a great representative for Pennsylvania’s 73 district.

We have known Derek ever since he was a young boy coming to our Daily Queen for treats. He was always polite and friendly.

When he became a young man, he started a financial business, and has become our financial advisor for our retirement accounts.

We feel very confident in Derek, and he’s always willing to explain and advise us of how to best invest our accounts.

He’s a hard worker. Linda worked for Ray Walker in the same office as Derek for many years and can vouch for Derek’s work ethic.

Derek has an outstanding rapport with both young and old, and will be the best man to represent us in the 73rd district.

Linda & Gerry Hatcher

Clearfield